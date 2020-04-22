The application deadline has been extended for the City of Dubuque’s large neighborhood grant program.
The program supports projects by neighborhood associations and other nonprofit organizations for neighborhood development, according to a press release.
The maximum grant amount is $3,000.
Past funded projects have resulted in bike racks, newsletters, neighborhood beautification efforts, youth and family programs, neighborhood park improvements and community gardens.
The application deadline is May 15.
Visit cityofdubuque.org/neighborhoods for more information.