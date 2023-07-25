Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- Events centered around geocaching and crafting will take place at Hurstville Interpretive Center in Maquoketa next weekend.
The geocaching activity will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, and will be led by Maquoketa geocaching enthusiasts Robin and Bob Koranda.
Geocaching is an outdoor recreational activity in which participants use navigational techniques to hide and find containers at specific locations marked by coordinates.
At the event, attendees can meet Marshmallow the tarantula, listen to a presentation on geocaching and participate in geocaching activities, including special event-themed caches.
The following day, a crafting program will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, where participants will gather items from nature to create art.
Both programs are free and open to all ages, and will take place at Hurstville Interpretive Center, 18670 63rd St., Maquoketa.
For the crafting program, registration is required at least 48 hours in advance by calling 563-652-3783 or emailing jwagner@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov.
