The following notable action was taken by Dubuque City Council on Tuesday.
HY-VEE TAX ASSESSMENT
Action: City Council members voted, 7-0, to receive and file a stipulation of settlement for a tax assessment appeal filed by the City of Dubuque Board of Review in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County regarding a property valuation dispute with 4800 Asbury Road Dubuque IA LLC and Hy-Vee Inc.
Background: 4800 Asbury Road Dubuque IA LLC and Hy-Vee Inc. had disputed the value of the grocery store property at 2395 Northwest Arterial, filing property tax appeals for the building’s assessed value as of January 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, council documents state.
Online property records state that the property was valued at about $5.3 million for each of those years.
Council documents state that the company and Board of Review have reached a proposed settlement agreement, with an assessed value of $5.1 million for each of those years.
What’s next: The proposed settlement was presented to in Iowa District Court in August, and the court is scheduled to review the settlement Oct. 5. The appeals will be dismissed, and the property’s assessed value will be adjusted.
ABORETUM CHILDREN’S GARDEN
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to approve an agreement with Butler Children’s Garden Foundation granting an easement to offer access and parking in Marshall Park to facilitate construction of a children’s garden, as well as access and parking after the garden is completed.
Background: The garden was announced last month by the family of John, Alice, Andy and Debi Butler, who are funding the project.
The garden will feature climbable structures and activities for children and families. The family intends to donate the activity center to the Dubuque Arboretum & Botanical Gardens once construction is completed.
The garden will be located on a 19-acre parcel north of the arboretum that currently is part of the YMCA Union Park Day Camp property. Construction crews will need to pass through city property to access the garden property, requiring the easement, said city spokesperson Randy Gehl.
What’s next: This marks the city’s final step in approving the project, Gehl said. Construction is expected to begin in the spring.
LIBRARY ROOF PROJECT
Action: Council members voted, 7-0, to adopt a resolution approving plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost for a roof restoration project at Carnegie-Stout Public Library.
Background: Council documents state that roofs on the central and east site of the library are 19 years old and “currently showing signs of noticeable deterioration.”
A 2020 analysis showed that the roof membrane was leaking in several areas, and a repair project was completed to address those areas at that time. For the current project, crews will install a new roofing membrane to “ensure the long-term viability of the building and to eliminate the potential for water damage,” council documents state.
The total project cost is estimated at $219,975.
What’s next: The council is expected to consider awarding a contract for the project at its Sept. 19 meeting, with a final project completion date of Dec. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.