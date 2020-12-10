There were no injuries in a residential fire that sent a tower of smoke over downtown Dubuque and temporarily closed White Street on Wednesday morning.
The Dubuque Fire Department responded at 7:51 a.m. to 1660 White St., according to Chief Rick Steines.
“The primary search indicated that all of the occupants were out of the building,” Steines said.
Firefighters used a hose line to hit the fire from the outside rear of the building. A second hose was taken into the second floor to extinguish the fire.
“The fire was knocked down within five minutes of our arrival. There were no injuries that we know of. There was quite a bit of smoke. Right now, the air is cool this morning, so with the heat from the fire, the smoke goes right up.”
Steines said there was “heavy fire damage in one bedroom” with smoke damage throughout the second floor.
“There also was a power line burned in the alley (behind the building),” Steines said.
Authorities blocked White Street between 15th and 17th streets.
White Street reopened to traffic around 9:10 a.m.
Steines said the fire marshal had arrived on scene and was beginning his investigation of the fire. There were no damage estimates immediately available.
Steines said the fire department is working with the occupants on housing needs.