ELKADER, Iowa — A Clayton County nature center will hold a free, guided walk outdoors today.

The annual Osborne Holiday Walk will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today at Osborne Nature Center, 29862 Osborne Road in rural Elkader.

Participants will learn about migratory birds during the event, and the Elkader Central Madrigal Choir will perform.

Walks will start every 20 minutes and last about 30 minutes.

Participants are encouraged to make a donation of bird seed, such as thistle or black-oil sunflower seeds

Registration is required and can be made online at bit.ly/3dnQKC9.

Tags

Recommended for you