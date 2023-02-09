DELHI, Iowa — Nearly 1,000 people gathered in a former chicken house at the Borntreger farm in Delhi last week to remember Ervin Borntreger, 22, his son Marlin Borntreger, 1, and his nieces Emma Borntreger, 4, and Rebecca Borntreger, 2.
The four died in a Grundy County van rollover crash on Jan. 27 while traveling to Missouri with an Amish group during a snowstorm. Nine other people were injured.
The tragedy has left the Delhi Amish and non-Amish communities in a state of shock, drawing them closer together to grieve and support the three families most affected.
Ervin Borntreger was well-loved, and many speak of his work ethic and kindness. He had opened a window business and taken over the family farm after his father lost his battle with cancer a few years ago, according to those who knew him.
He had stabilized the farm again, and both his small family and business were thriving. As the youngest sibling in his family, he had done a good job rising to the occasion of being the man on the farm and home to his young family and his mother, Edna.
When he first opened his business, Borntreger worked with Delhi United Methodist Church, teaming with men from the church to install windows. The Rev. Keith Pitts describes him as “very humble, quiet, hard-working, a loving husband and father, polite and a genuinely nice guy. He was mature for his age.” Pitts visited the farm one week before the accident to purchase eggs from Borntreger’s wife, Edna, and spent time with Ervin and his son Marlin.
“I cherish the short friendship he and I had,” Pitts said.
The farm was full of visitors on Jan. 30 and 31 for the wake and funeral. Women filled the kitchen preparing meals for the families and for the after-funeral lunch. Non-Amish neighbors dropped off food, the most the community has ever received from “the English,” according to an Amish source.
The funeral began at 9 a.m. with many arriving much earlier. Frozen roads and frigid temperatures didn’t faze the local community or those who traveled from across Iowa and from other states. The chicken house, having been cleaned in preparation by community members, was heated with two wood stoves. Young men walked down the center aisle at one point removing insulation to create air vents in the ceiling.
The sounds of infants crying filled the space, with a temporary nursery walled off by tarps in the back left corner. Men and women sat separately, except for the immediate family who sat together facing the two simple wooden caskets. There were less than 15 non-Amish in attendance, making the room feel like a black-and-white photograph dotted with orange water coolers and the pink and blue of baby blankets, sweaters and toys. The service lasted until noon, with two ministers reading and praying.
Soon after pallbearers carried the caskets out of the building, men began moving benches and clearing space for the lunch, setting up white folding tables that women quickly filled with an assortment of pies. Many traveled by van and buggy to the cemetery, while others socialized over their midday meal, sharing stories and posing the questions sudden death evokes.
They spoke of the gratitude expressed by Edna, wife of Ervin and mother of Marlin, regarding the fact that God had spared one of her children, so she wouldn’t be alone. They asked why God would choose those four out of the 13 who traveled alongside them that fateful day. There was also much laughter and the usual reconnection of people who live great distances and see each other on such occasions.
Pitts, who has led fundraising efforts through Delhi United Methodist Church, feels it’s time to rise up together and respond to the survivors and those who have been affected in the community.
“What matters now is how we respond,” he said. “From my biblical understanding, the reality is we live in a lost and broken world, and in the midst of that is tragedy — I see God moving and working. That’s where the hope lies — God is going to take care of the survivors.”
Donations are being accepted at the church, Delhi Thrift Store and Heritage Savings Bank or online at https://bit.ly/40FaKYc.
“People have come together and said by their donations that this matters and we can all come together for this,” said Pitts. “It’s overwhelming. We didn’t believe we could raise $2,000. A huge thank-you to all those around the area who have responded with money and prayers.”
