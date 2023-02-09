DELHI, Iowa — Nearly 1,000 people gathered in a former chicken house at the Borntreger farm in Delhi last week to remember Ervin Borntreger, 22, his son Marlin Borntreger, 1, and his nieces Emma Borntreger, 4, and Rebecca Borntreger, 2.

The four died in a Grundy County van rollover crash on Jan. 27 while traveling to Missouri with an Amish group during a snowstorm. Nine other people were injured.

