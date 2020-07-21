MANCHESTER, Iowa -- Supporters raised more than $30,000 to support the Delaware County Fair during this year’s iteration of the event.
During the fair’s livestock auction, supporters placed bids, with funds directed toward operations of the fair. The fair announced the news in a social media post thanking the donors and event supporters.
The donations will help the fair move forward until patrons can fully gather for the fair as it is intended to be, organizers said. This year’s event was curtailed significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In a year full of heartache and hardships, we are reminded once again that we live in and are surrounded by the best community of businesses, family and friends,” the post stated.