The Dubuque County Conservation Board this week approved a letter of intent to accept a donation of about 16 acres around the site of Flexsteel Industries’ former manufacturing facility on Jackson Street.
Those 16 acres owned by Flexsteel long have been unused but are situated north of the — now vacant — footprint of the facility. They abut the Heritage Trail and include wetland areas.
One would be forgiven for thinking the areas are already being managed for conservation. Prairie and aquatic plants dominate the landscape. The sound of gravel crunching beneath cyclists and joggers can be heard through the trees that separate the property from the Heritage Trail. Well-worn tracks from some cyclists’ off-trail excursions onto the property were visible Thursday night.
Recently, Flexsteel — the furniture manufacturer still headquartered in Dubuque — offered to donate 16 of the 43 acres on the site of its previous manufacturing plant for conservation and outdoor recreation. This week, County Conservation Board members approved a nonbinding letter of intent to accept it.
Flexsteel officials did not respond to requests for comment for this story.
Now, the board and county residents are being asked what the space could be.
“When you think about the wetlands area, think about it being adjacent to the trail and also the area to the south, which heads down toward the West 32nd Street/Peru Road area — what are some assets to that?” asked East Central Intergovernmental Association’s Dawn Danielson. “Also, what are some things that would need to be improved?”
ECIA staff members will hold a focus group with the Friends of Dubuque County Conservation on July 21. They then will hold an initial public input session at 6 p.m. July 22.
That session is scheduled to be held at Swiss Valley Nature Center but might move. Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, attended the Conservation Board meeting and recommended that the input session take place closer to the Flexsteel site.
“I would encourage you to have that meeting somewhere in the neighborhood, so people in the area could figure out a way to get there, rather than having to get all the way out here (at Swiss Valley),” he said.
Input also will be accepted via Dubuque County Conservation’s website and Facebook page.
But the discussion is currently hypothetical. The letter of intent approved this week is non-binding, so the donation will be entirely up to Flexsteel.
The company previously entered into an agreement with Dubuque Initiatives, City of Dubuque, Dubuque County and Iowa Department of Natural Resources to donate the property to Dubuque Initiatives. The county was set to pay $2 million for building demolition and environmental cleanup on the site.
It was part of the deal that led to Flexsteel building a new plant in Dubuque, though it since has closed and the property sold.
In late 2019, Flexsteel pulled out of the agreement for the Jackson Street site, choosing instead to redevelop the property itself.
Environmental cleanup is ongoing, and any donation of land to County Conservation is subject to that work. Flexsteel plans to donate the land “within six months of completion of a Phase 1 environmental site assessment,” according to the letter of intent, though no specific timeline is provided. That assessment is being conducted through the Brownfields program by the Iowa DNR.
Even before the decades of use as a furniture manufacturing plant, the site was used for various industrial purposes — including a battery factory — dating back to the 1800s.
“We also want to make sure we do due diligence before this site is transferred, as part of the regulations from the Brownfields program,” Danielson said. “Phase one of any environmental work must be done before the transaction takes place.”
There is also the question of the rest of the property. When Flexsteel had its agreement with Dubuque Initiatives, it was for the full 43 acres.
What it offered county conservation is 16 of those, broken into two parcels — one is about 6.5 acres and the other, about 9.5 acres.
“Has anyone asked what will happen to the other parcels?” asked County Supervisor Jay Wickham. “That would be important to know before we make a decision. It will most likely go back to commercial — that would be my guess. But I would be interested in knowing the grand plan, if there is such a thing.”
Danielson said Flexsteel had shared no such plan with her organization. County Conservation Director Brian Preston said the same.