Volunteers collected more than 500 pounds of trash during a recent cleanup of the Catfish Creek Watershed.
More than 80 volunteers collected trash at eight locations Saturday, according to a press release from Dubuque Metropolitan Area Solid Waste Agency.
The cleanup, which took place at sites across Dubuque County, was part of an ongoing effort to create a healthier and safer Catfish Creek Watershed.
The cleanup effort was focused on public land along the branches of the creek. Officials with the DMASWA, however, emphasized that picking up litter anywhere in the county can help keep rivers clean.
Partners in the event included Dubuque County Conservation, City of Dubuque, Mines of Spain State Recreation Area and Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
For information on sponsoring a neighborhood cleanup, residents can visit dmaswa.org or call 563-588-7933.