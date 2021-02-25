Early voting at the Dubuque County Courthouse will be open later than normal on Friday and Monday, March 1.
Early voting is underway for both the Western Dubuque Community School District physical plant and equipment levy election and the Dubuque City Council Ward 1 special election, both set for Tuesday, March 2.
The election office on the fourth floor of the county courthouse will be open until 5 p.m. Friday and Monday, according to a press release issued by the Dubuque County Election Office.
The election office also emphasized that any voter who still has not mailed an absentee ballot must have it postmarked no later than Monday or return it to the election office in the courthouse by the close of the polls at 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Susan Farber and John Pregler are running in the election for the Dubuque Ward 1 seat. The ward covers much of the southern and western half of the city. Farber and Pregler were the top two vote-getters in the Feb. 2 primary election for the seat.
Regarding the WD election, school district officials seek a 10-year renewal of their physical plant and equipment levy to help pay for facilities and equipment projects. If the measure is approved, officials would continue the PPEL at its current rate of $1 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. The levy has been in place since 2012, and it requires a simple majority to pass.