A Dubuque company has started deconstructing a building that was part of a historic brewery operation in the city’s North End.
Dubuque Stamping & Manufacturing Inc. was issued a city permit in December to deconstruct the brick building at 3040 Elm St. in three phases. As of Friday, that deconstruction was ongoing.
The property, located next to Dubuque Stamping & Manufacturing, is next to the Dubuque Malting and Brewing Co. campus and previously served as the stable and bottling plant for the brewing business during the early 1900s, according to Duane Hagerty, president and CEO of Heritage Works.
Recommended for you
Dubuque Stamping & Manufacturing is working with local developer Gronen on the project. Gronen President John Gronen said the building has had serious structural issues for years and that Dubuque Stamping & Manufacturing is deconstructing the building rather than demolishing it, taking a more-expensive route that will allow the structure’s materials to be reused instead of sent to the landfill.
Gronen said Dubuque Stamping & Manufacturing had considered investing in the structure in conjunction with the planned development of the Dubuque Malting and Brewing Co. campus but that delays in that project ultimately led officials to pursue deconstruction.
“They were waiting and watching and wanting to be involved in the conversations around the brewery,” Gronen said. “Nothing has happened there, but they are still dealing with significant structural challenges with this building.”
While the building at 3040 Elm St. does not lie within one of the city’s conservation districts, Hagerty said that it nonetheless holds historical value to the community.
“It was where the beer would be transported and then bottled,” Hagerty said. “Obviously, we think it is a beautiful brick building.”
Hagerty said he was unaware the company intended to deconstruct the building and that he wished more work had been done to preserve it.
“I became aware of the building being demolished just through word of mouth,” Hagerty said. “We wish we could have been involved in the process to determine if it could have been reused.”
However, Gronen said local preservationists were informed years ago that the building’s future was at risk and that no plans to save the structure were put forward.
“Members of the preservation community had an opportunity to weigh in on this,” Gronen said. “In retrospect, we could have done more to engage with Dubuque Stamp because the door was open.”
Hagerty said he had conversations with Dubuque Stamping & Manufacturing in 2019 about the building at 3040 Elm St., but there were no proposals at the time about what to do with the structure.
“We were taken through the building, but there wasn’t any conversation about a serious plan to renovate,” Hagerty said.
Officials with Dubuque Stamping & Manufacturing did not return messages seeking comment for this story.
Gronen said Dubuque Stamping & Manufacturing officials considered investing in the Elm Street property alongside a planned restoration of the Dubuque Malting and Brewing Co. campus by Cedar Rapids-based developer Steve Emerson.
Emerson has said he wants to rehabilitate the deteriorating campus into apartments with office, retail and commercial space.
That project, which originally was anticipated to begin in 2019, repeatedly has been delayed, however. In February, Dubuque City Council members voted to end a development agreement tied to the restoration of the property.
Reached by the Telegraph Herald on Friday, Emerson said that he is still is attempting to secure funding for the project.
With no idea when work on the Dubuque Malting and Brewing Co. site would begin, Gronen said that Dubuque Stamping & Manufacturing officials began making plans to take the Elm Street building down.
Hagerty said he wishes more had been done to develop a plan to save the building by garnering interest from local developers.
“We can take lessons from this,” Hagerty said. “All of us in the community bear some responsibility for these buildings falling into disrepair.”
Gronen said he now is focused on preserving the remainder of the Dubuque Malting and Brewing Co. campus.
“We need to now engage in a conversation for the brewery and not be behind the eight ball again,” Gronen said. “We need to find out what is going on with the brewery and what can we do to have a fighting change of saving that building.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.