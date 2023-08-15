Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
The Telegraph Herald is working on a story about how area residents will be impacted by the upcoming resumption of federal student loan payments.
Do you have a student loan paused during the pandemic that you will start repaying again this fall? Have you begun planning for when those payments resume? What will that look like for your budget?
If you are interested in sharing your story, please reach out to reporter Benjamin Fisher at 563-588-5748 or benjamin.fisher@thmedia.com by Friday, Aug. 18.
