DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Although Olivia Dietzel’s legs started to ache and her feet grew tired of keeping the constant pace, she knew once she turned the next corner or made it down the next stretch of road, she would be greeted by the one person who fueled her with the strength and adrenaline she needed to push across the finish line.
As she neared the turn, she already could see him up ahead, ready and waiting. As she approached him, she looked up to see the pride in her dad’s eyes.
At each mile marker along Olivia’s cross country meets in high school, her dad, Dennis Dietzel, would meet her. Then, after she passed, he would hurry ahead to ensure he was at the next marker waiting to cheer her on to the end.
“He was a huge supporter in us doing sports growing up,” she said. “He knew I loved it so much, and he saw that it was not only something I was passionate about but something I was talented at.”
Olivia, now 27, said throughout her life, her dad was present for every cross country meet. And even later in life, after he was diagnosed and treated for glioblastoma, a rare form of brain cancer, he was there.
On May 24, Dennis died. But throughout his six-and-a-half-year battle with cancer, he participated in research at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Even if the studies could not help him, he hoped others would one day see the benefits.
“My dad was a huge fighter,” Olivia said. “When he went into some of the studies at Iowa City, he went into it knowing the studies might not benefit him but might help other people to have a chance to have more time with their families or live longer.”
Last September, she created a fundraiser leading up to a triathlon she was competing in to raise money for glioblastoma research at U of I. In total, she raised $31,000 for her fundraiser, “Mind Over Matter.” The money raised was given directly to her dad’s doctor to support his research with glioblastoma.
This year, after the Ironman Triathlon she was set to participate in was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Olivia decided to create a ride of her own.
On Saturday, Sept. 12, Olivia, a group of friends, and anyone who wants to join, will bike from her parents’ home in Dickeyville, Wis., to Iowa City, where they will then meet her dad’s former doctor.
Olivia said anyone is welcome to tag along or even wait at various points along the ride to cheer her and other riders on.
Friend Pam Connolly said participating is important to her because it gives her a way to support Olivia and further cancer research.
“I am just so proud of her for coming up with this idea,” Connolly said. “It’s just so multifaceted to support people in need and to do something with friends or anyone that wants to be a part of it in some way.”
Growing up, Dennis was not only a fan who supported Olivia from the sidelines but also a soccer and basketball coach who guided her and helped her grow her skills and passion for competing, said Lois Dietzel, Dennis’ wife and Olivia’s mother.
“He wanted to be involved in every (cross country) meet,” Lois said. “He knew she enjoyed it and wanted to support her as much as he could.”
Last September, Dennis got out of the hospital one week before Olivia was to compete in a triathlon in Madison, Wis. Although he was exhausted and weak, he would not miss it, Lois said.
“He said there was no way he was going to leave until she came across the finish line,” Lois said. “He was physically and mentally exhausted, but he was bound and determined to stay out there and wait for her.”
Before her dad died, Olivia said, the two of them were able to compete in a relay triathlon together in June 2019. During the event, she swam and ran, and her dad biked.
“It was just extremely special to both of us because triathlon was an important part of my life and biking was an important part of his life,” she said. “He was a part of why I even started to bike. It was even more fitting that this event is a bike ride because (biking) was so important to him.”
Although the research was not able to cure her dad, Olivia said the treatment he received allowed him to outlive the 12- to 15-month time span he was given. Olivia’s hope now is her fundraiser will support further research and give others the chance to live longer and maybe even beat the disease.
“Although there has been a lot of research done, there haven’t been any significant strides for expanding life expectancy,” she said. “Anything else I can do to help people live longer or spend more time with their families or even find a cure is worth it.”