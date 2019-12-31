Cascade City Council members recently voted to place plaques in a city park to honor the efforts of a longtime Park Board member.
Tom “Slim” Boyle announced at November’s Park Board meeting that he would not serve another term when his present one expires today. Boyle has served on the board for about 35 years.
In the wake of that announcement, Park Board members made a recommendation to place plaques at Community Park honoring Boyle for his dedication to the park and honoring his work in seeing the vision through. Council members voted unanimously in favor of that recommendation.