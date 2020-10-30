'Rocky Horror Picture Show'
Today and Saturday, The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St.
7 p.m. and midnight. The cult classic musical will be shown, with prop bags available for purchase. Costumes are encouraged. Seating will be limited. Tickets are $10.
Dubuque Halloween Comic & Toy Show -- Quad Con 2020
Saturday, Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event will include video games, comic books, pop vinyls, cosplay, board games, sci-fi and toys. There also will be an indoor trick-or-treating area from 3 to 3:30 p.m. Entry is free at 2:30 p.m. Regular entry is $5. Ages 10 and younger are free.
Dubuque Farmers Market
Saturday, 11th, 13th and Iowa streets, Dubuque.
8 a.m. to noon. Shop local produce and other items for the final outdoor Dubuque Farmers Market of the year.
Trick-or-treating
Today and Saturday
Many tri-state communities will host trick-or-treating today and Saturday. In the city of Dubuque, it will run from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31. Other communities holding trick-or-treating on Saturday include: In Iowa, Bellevue, 4 to 6 p.m.; Cascade, 4 to 5:30 p.m.; Dyersville, 5 to 7 p.m.; Guttenberg, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Manchester, 5 to 7 p.m.; Maquoketa, 5 to 7 p.m.; Peosta, 6 to 7:30 p.m.; in Illinois, East Dubuque, 4 to 6 p.m.; in Wisconsin, Cuba City, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Darlington, 4 to 5:30 p.m.; Fennimore: 3 to 6 p.m.; Hazel Green: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.; Lancaster: 3 to 6 p.m.; Platteville, 3 to 7 p.m.; Potosi: 4 to 6 p.m.; and Shullsburg: 6 to 8 p.m. See a larger local list at TelegraphHerald.com.