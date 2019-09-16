Lauren Bergquist said that Sunday afternoon gave her a chance to do something she loves to do for a good cause.
“About 30 of us or so are going to be performing songs from various Broadway hit musicals, and all the money goes for AIDS research and helping families in our area affected by AIDS,” said Bergquist, a senior at Dubuque Hempstead High School.
Sunday’s annual “Broadway Bound” event at Hempstead was a fundraising event for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
“All of the proceeds stay within the area,” said Heather Coenen, who organized the event with Kate Riepe. “While Broadway Cares is a nationwide organization to help people with HIV and AIDS, we like it that we can donate (proceeds) to the area and those families here. All of these kids like being on stage. It’s a way for them to do something that they love for a cause that they love.”
In its 12th year, the annual event has raised more than $13,000 through ticket sales. In previous years, Hempstead, Dubuque Senior and Wahlert Catholic high schools took part in the event. This year, due to scheduling conflicts, the show was performed by about 30 Hempstead students.
“It’s so fun” said Bergquist, performing at the event for the fourth year. “I’m with all my friends and family. It’s just a fun afternoon to get to perform, which is what we love to do in the first place.”
The students performed selections from “Rent,” “Mamma Mia,” “Next to Normal,” “Something Rotten” and “Wicked.”
“You get a chance to perform some numbers you don’t normally get to do — the big Broadway numbers,” said Ethan Spires, a Hempstead senior performing in “Broadway Bound” for the fourth year.
Hempstead’s auditorium filled with audience members for the event.
“It’s definitely a different atmosphere from the musicals we do,” Spires said. “Everybody is here to help support a great cause, and there is a real positive energy in the place.”
Coenen said plans for the fall event begin the previous May, when students submit ideas for Broadway numbers to perform.
“In June, we order the music and pay for the rights, then we disperse the songs to the students,” she said. “Then, they are on their own. We don’t look at it together until August.”
Bergquist said students spend the summer working on their own or in small groups to prepare for the performance. She helped choreograph performances of songs from “Next to Normal” and “Wicked.”
“We get a chance to perform songs that we’ve loved to hear for years,” she said.