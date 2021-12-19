Most area schools see ratings slip
A new state report illustrates the ways in which the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted student learning in Dubuque Community Schools, district officials said.
The new report rated a majority of campuses in the school district as “acceptable” or better, but four also received the report’s lowest rating and a majority saw their ratings slip.
“We’re addressing that unfinished learning or that missed learning and attending to the brain health of students so we can make those gains and recover that loss of instructional time and learning for students,” said Lisa TeBockhorst, the district’s executive director of elementary education.
The Iowa Department of Education on Tuesday released updated ratings for public schools on its Iowa School Performance Profiles. Schools were given ratings of, from lowest to highest, “priority,” “needs improvement,” “acceptable,” “commendable,” “high-performing” or “exceptional” based on how they stacked up to accountability measures in the 2020-2021 school year.
In Western Dubuque Community School District, each of the district’s eight campuses was rated as “commendable” or better, which officials said is indicative that efforts to invest in their staff and care for children holistically is paying off.
Farmland values leap 29% in Iowa
The average price for an acre of Iowa farmland increased by 29% in 2021, and the rate of growth was even higher for Dubuque County and its neighbors.
The annual Iowa Land Value Survey, the results of which were released Tuesday, showed that the average price per acre is now $9,751, up from $7,559 one year ago.
“This is very, very significant,” said Wendong Zhang, an associate professor of economics at Iowa State University’s Center for Agricultural and Rural Development, during a press conference. “The last time we saw land values increase close to or higher than 30% was in 2011. Before that, we have to go back to the 1970s.”
Local counties observed an even higher pace of growth.
The average value for an acre of Dubuque County farmland jumped by 35.8% over the past year and now sits at $10,425. In Jackson County, the average acre is $9,449, an increase of 33.9%; in Delaware County, the value rose 34.2% to 11,572; in Jones County, it rose 32% to $10,298; and in Clayton County, it increased 36.4% to $8,991.
12-year-old charged with threatening violence
A Dubuque middle-schooler was taken into custody and two local school districts canceled classes Friday as nationally trending social media posts regarding school violence put many on edge.
In Dubuque, a George Washington Middle School student alerted school staff at 8:30 a.m. Friday to an online message posted by another Washington student threatening to bring a weapon to school, according to police.
Lt. Ted McClimon said the 12-year-old boy was charged with threat of terrorism and sent to juvenile detention.
“No weapons were brought onto the school property, but we did obtain the BB gun that was part of the social media message,” McClimon said. “(The post) implied that he was going to bring the weapon to school.”
On Thursday and Friday, many local school districts and police departments in the Telegraph Herald coverage area alerted students, families and community members to trending posts on the social media platform TikTok, which referenced national threats of school violence.
The Galena, Ill., and Platteville, Wis., school districts canceled classes Friday after officials were notified of social media posts containing possible safety threats at their schools.
Local businesses feel wage pressure
On both a national and local level, workers in what are traditionally viewed as low-wage industries are seeing major boosts in compensation.
Hobby Lobby, an Oklahoma City-based arts and crafts chain, this week became the latest company to make a splash, committing to a minimum wage of $18.50 per hour for its full-time, hourly staff.
And while those numbers might be eye-popping to some, local employers are not surprised to see these figures continue to trend upward.
“Wages have definitely increased for us,” said Anthony Lehmann, who owns a pair of Burger King restaurants in Dubuque. “It just comes down to the principles of supply and demand.” Lehmann said the majority of new employees at his restaurants now earn a starting wage of $15 per hour. At the beginning of 2020, these same workers would have been paid about $9 per hour.
Lehmann said other perks, including free meals for employees on their shift, have been introduced in hopes of sweetening the deal.
County officials mull plans for ARPA funds
The Dubuque County supervisors are getting their ducks in a row as to how they will allocate in coming weeks the more than $19 million the county received from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Supervisors said Monday their plans might include holding some of that back for future projects. They also tasked staff with finding common ground between supervisors’ priorities and presenting projects with consensus of support before others.
Staff on Monday also presented findings from a community survey that showed that county residents’ top priorities for the ARPA money are funding health and social services, and emergency services, which could inform supervisors’ own priorities when allocating the millions.
Area COVID-19 deaths spike
Twenty-three more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in the tri-state area between Dec. 9 and Dec. 15, including 11 in Dubuque County. Additionally, there were three more deaths in Jones County, Iowa, and two more deaths each in Clayton County, Iowa; Jackson County, Iowa; Jo Daviess County, Ill.; and Crawford County, Wis., while Lafayette County, Wis., had one more.