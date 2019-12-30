Emilia Eisbach cooed Sunday as her mother, Elise Eisbach, carefully slipped the 4-foot long, hand-embroidered white islet gown over her.
Elise marveled as the gown cascaded around the 6-week-old, much as her parents did when she was an infant and her grandparents did when her father was young. So too did her great- grandparents before that.
“It’s kind of surreal. I keep forgetting that I wore it,” Elise said. “It’s crazy that is has been around for so long. It means a lot. It’s beautiful, too.”
On Sunday, her daughter became the 60th member — spanning four generations — of Elise’s family to be baptized in the 104-year-old gown.
“I really haven’t seen it. I guess my little brother was baptized in it, but I really don’t remember it,” Elise said. “So pulling it out of the box was really exciting. I didn’t know what to expect, because it’s so old. I thought there would be a lot more material, but it’s very lightweight and very beautiful. I’m just glad she was able to wear something so special and meaningful.”
Her husband, Scott Eisbach, added, “I’m glad we kept it clean so far for the next, hopefully, 60 more (baptisms).”
The gown was made by Elise’s great-grandmother, Henrietta Woerdehoff, in 1915 for her first child, who died at age 3 in 1918 during the influenza pandemic that caused an estimated 50 million deaths worldwide.
That same year, Elise’s grandfather became the third child to wear the gown.
At the time, Henrietta and her husband lived in Petersburg, outside of Dyersville. Henrietta’s parents emigrated from Germany in the mid-1800s, entering the U.S. at New Orleans and traveling by boat up the Mississippi River to the Iowa Territory.
“They were incredibly self- sufficient as immigrants in what was then the burgeoning west at the time,” said Valorie Woerdehoff, who is married to Elise’s father, Tom Woerdehoff. “There was no going out to a shop and buying a gown. It’s a simple, but elegant dress. ... It looks like something an antique doll would wear.”
The gown has remained in the family ever since, carefully preserved by a cousin, Jane Tully, of Dubuque, in a box with acid-free paper, said Tom.
“It’s in pristine condition. As white as the day it was made,” he said. “When it’s in your care, you’re very aware of the tradition. You’re carrying a torch. ... And you feel relieved when the baptism is over, the pictures are taken and you can get the baby out of the dress and get it back in the box.”
The gown has gone unaltered, except for a small, minor repair of buttons on the back, in it’s 104-year history, Valorie Woerdehoff said.
“It was an amazing labor of love,” she said. “You’re part of something larger than yourself in a way. You’re part of a chain that has not been broken.”