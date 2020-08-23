After 10 months of development, a consultant recently shared a draft long-term plan for Dubuque County Conservation that features about $3.3 million worth of projects annually for 20 years.
The plan was developed by close assessment of the county’s resources, its natural resource and outdoor recreation needs, and months of public input. It includes extensive work to such popular resources as the Heritage Trail, Whitewater Canyon Wildlife Area and Swiss Valley Nature Center.
While the plan calls for work exceeding $3 million annually, there would be opportunities for cost-sharing between the county and partners, according to RDG Planning and Design.
“You’re not going to be able to do all of this at once,” said Ryan Peterson, of RDG, during a meeting of the Dubuque County Conservation Board. “But, through partnerships and collaboration with state, city, county and federal entities as well as the nonprofit and private sector, we think it is very doable over a 20-year period, especially with some of the funding that’s come through with the Land and Water Conservation Fund.”
He said that, in the end, the county would probably have to pay less than around half — $1.5 million — of the cost, annually over 20 years.
He also said he believes the political climate is right to secure some of this funding from other government sources.
“Definitely, there seems to be bipartisan support now, more so than ever for parks and natural resources,” Peterson said. “We believe there’s a shift happening in our country to further these opportunities.”
One of the highest-profile pieces of the plan would include paving the length of Heritage Trail, which Peterson projects would have the biggest economic impact to the county.
“Right now, 80% of the users on the Heritage Trail are from Dubuque County,” he said. “When you look at other peer destination trails, it’s the other way around. Around 60% are from out of town; 40% are from in the area. On an annual basis, at the trail’s completion, you’re looking at an uptick of $3 million per year.”
Conservation Board Member Pat Rea said it was about time.
“When I got on the board, I said my goal was to see Heritage Trail paved,” he said. “Maybe now, we’ll see that.”
It also includes an extensive renovation of the entrance to Swiss Valley Nature Center to allow several school buses to enter and turn around without obstructing other traffic.
Other features include the construction of tent platforms at Heritage Trail, Swiss Valley and Twin Springs Park, as well as cabins at New Wine Park. There is streambank stabilization in several areas and a trail along the newly opened Southwest Arterial, among other projects.
“When we started this, we weren’t quite sure what was going to come of it,” said Board Member Stacy Conforti. “There’s a lot of really good ideas I’m seeing. Hopefully, we can carry through all or most of these.”
None of the draft plan projects are set in stone.
“We know there are some things in here not everyone will be a fan of, but also know a lot of people appreciate,” Peterson said.
So, another round of public input will be conducted in the coming months — largely digital, including via surveys, due to the risk of COVID-19 associated with in- person events.