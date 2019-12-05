News in your town

Volunteer prairie reclamation workday set for Sunday at Belmont site

Clayton County sheriff: Recent rural burglaries likely tied to those in Delaware County, elsewhere

Galena Territory to host holiday market this weekend

Iowa Supreme Court won't delay removal of animals from Manchester zoo

Dubuque library to hold tree-lighting ceremony this weekend

Dubuque banking leader's position eliminated as part of restructuring

East Dubuque district officials sign off on $10.5 million bond campaign

Delaware County man charged with spitting at 2 law enforcement officers

Dubuque commission recommends ordinance update making it easier to open day care centers

1 injured in 3-vehicle crash that closed U.S. 20 in Jo Daviess County

Dubuque council member open to discussing transfer of FDR Park

Nomination papers available for Wisconsin spring election

Police working to ID 8 people who fought in Dubuque restaurant

Presidential candidate Yang sets date for Dubuque office opening, food drive

Dyersville Relay for Life kickoff meeting set for Monday

Galena Territory to host holiday market this weekend

Dubuque County board recommends 12% pay bump for sheriff, 6% increase for 3 others

Former Manchester hospital CEO sentenced to probation for theft

Authorities: 3-state police chase ends near Galena when vehicle struck by squad car

PDC teen sentenced to 15 years for beating death, assault

Galena City Council approves rezoning for proposed cannabis business

4 presidential candidates to host 5 local events, including 3 in Dubuque

Deadline approaching for downtown Dubuque property owners seeking tax exemptions

Heartland Financial subsidiary buys Rockford banks in $59 million deal

Reynolds appoints new judge for district that includes Jackson County

Bellevue students return to class after search of school building

Authorities: Man arrested in Dubuque County with more than 1 lb. of meth

Latest round of testing confirms multi-source contamination in southwest Wisconsin well water

Authorities: Dubuque County man assaults girlfriend with wrench, bat

Dubuque County man accused of sexually abusing child

Speaker urges Dubuque audience to 'make the most of all the worlds around you'

Wahlert science day a learning experience for younger, older kids

Leader of the Pac: Wahlert grad named conference player of year in volleyball