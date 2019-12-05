BELMONT, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the University of Wisconsin-Platteville Reclamation Club will host a volunteer Belmont Prairie Workday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, at a prairie area along an abandoned railroad.
Participants will be cutting and burning brush and should dress for the weather and bring work gloves. Clothes that can get holes are recommended because of embers.
Participants will meet at the Belmont Travel Center parking lot, 102 W. Mound View Ave., Belmont.
Call Bridget Rathman at 608-434-2488 or email bridget.rathman@wisconsin.gov for more information.