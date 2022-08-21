Results of a recently wrapped survey about public perception of mental health and disabilities supports in Dubuque County by the Dubuque County Disabilities Council, however small its sample size, found significant deficits in services.
The survey was open for just over a month in the spring, accepted online and distributed to area service providers. In that time, it drew 144 responses.
More important to the Disabilities Council than the number of participants were their experiences. The survey was targeted at people who either had disabilities — mental health, mobility, cognitive and more — or were close to those who did.
Of participants, 63% had a disability themselves, 26% had family members with disabilities and 21.5% were parents of someone with a disability. As with many questions, respondents could check all that apply on this, so totals exceed 100%. Among these, 65.3% had a mental disability, 31.9% had a physical or mobility disability and 30.6% had an intellectual or cognitive disability.
Some good news exceeded council members’ expectations. For instance, 43.6% said it was rarely or never difficult to access services and supports for their disabilities. Although, members thought these results could be skewed.
“I have a suspicion that a lot of the people who would fill this out with mental health have some of the more socially acceptable mental health conditions, such as depression and anxiety, versus bipolar or schizophrenia,” said Indigo Channing, a member of Dubuque County Disabilities Council.
Among the most positive findings: 52.78% of respondents said they felt like they belonged in their community. Another 29.17% neither agreed nor disagreed.
On many responses, the positive outweighed the negative, but not enough to overshadow significant need. One question asked if existing services and supports allowed respondents to feel like they had a purpose in life, to which 70.13% agreed or strongly agreed that they did.
“If you lined up 100 people, 30 of them are unsure or do not (feel like they) have a purpose in life,” said Outgoing Dubuque County Mental Health/Disabilities Services Director Ann Cameron Williams. “It’s sobering. You want to say, ‘Great, 70% have a good life,’ but then you think about it. What are we going to do with these people?”
Participants identified major barriers to services in the realms of transportation, accessible housing and employment for those with disabilities.
“Most important issues” to be addressed in the participants’ words:
“I have an invisible disability and businesses say they are OK with accommodating me, but then once in the job they grow cold to the idea”
“That people understand the truth about what exactly it is to be disabled — that it doesn’t just mean one thing. Also that you don’t judge people’s capabilities by it.”
“It can take months for a person to receive the services they need.”
“Finding proper child care so I can work. He (son) is eligible for home health with a nurse, there are none available. Day cares and respite care are unable to take him because of his feeding tube.”
A full assessment of behavioral, brain and cognitive health needs specifically for the county’s aging population is also being conducted by Hillcrest Family Services and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital. It is attempting to identify needs, barriers, resources, services and disorders of residents 60 and older. This study’s survey component was mailed to 20,400 residents and can be accessed on Hillcrest’s website.
