DYERSVILLE, Iowa — John and Susan Wolfe drove eight hours from their home in Cincinnati to watch a baseball game on TV, and it was more than worth it.
The couple arrived at Westside Park in Dyersville six hours before the start of Thursday’s Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams to set up their lawn chairs right in front of the screens in City Square.
The Chicago Cubs are John’s favorite team, while Susan roots for the Cincinnati Reds. Both of them believed their respective team would win Thursday.
By 6 p.m., the two were surrounded by hundreds of lawn chairs and just as many baseball fans eager to watch the game being played just a few miles away.
“It’s so cool to come here and see it look like the movie,” Susan said. “We wanted to see the game in this way.”
For the many baseball fans in Dyersville on Thursday who weren’t lucky enough to nab tickets for the game between the Reds and the Cubs, the viewing party held at City Square served as the next best thing. And the crowd that formed to watch the game on the screens set up there still were plenty enthusiastic.
Dyersville resident Roger Gibbs, 67, attended the watch party held last year when the New York Yankees played the Chicago White Sox at the Field of Dreams.
He remembered thinking that game would largely be a blowout, it but ended up being so exciting that many watching the game at City Square found themselves on their feet by the end. The White Sox ended up defeating the Yankees, 9-8.
“Just the atmosphere of seeing the town come together is really something special,” Gibbs said. “We’re not there, but it’s still very exciting.”
Dyersville residents Johnna and Chris Lansing missed the watch party for last year’s Field of Dreams game, so they wanted to make sure they came out to support the community this year.
Chris is a relative of Don Lansing, who previously owned the farm on which the “Field of Dreams” movie was filmed. He said he is conflicted about seeing the development that has been ongoing at the movie site since MLB announced its first game at the field. Every new development strips the property of its identity as a farm, he said, but he also wants to see Dyersville grow because of the Field of Dreams’ success.
“I have mixed feelings about the whole thing,” Chris said. “I do love to see it grow more in Dyersville.”
As the sun set behind them and the game came on the screens, many fans took their seats and watched attentively.
At the start of the national anthem, attendees stood from their seats and took off their caps. When military planes flew over the stadium, people at the watch party pointed and shouted at the same planes, visible just over the tree line.
The real game was being played a few miles away, but as far as the fans at Westside Park were concerned, it was right in front of them.
“This is what baseball is about,” John Wolfe said. “Holding this whole thing was a great idea.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.