A Vietnam veteran with severe substance abuse and mental health problems was fleeced for 30 years by two lawyers, both of whom since have been disbarred.
Two relatives appointed to care for a man with intellectual disabilities stole some $50,000 over several years, leaving the man unable to buy food by the end of the month and having to rely on neighbors.
In each case, Iowa courts officials reviewed and signed off on their ability to make decisions on behalf of the vulnerable adults. And in each case, the courts failed to provide adequate protection, University of Iowa law professor Josephine Gittler said.
“We want to make sure they receive needed care and protection,” Gittler said during a recent event at Hills & Dales Community Center in Dubuque.
The 70 attendees — many of them caregivers — gathered to learn more about a new law that will change several aspects of legal conservatorship and guardianship.
Beginning Jan. 1., proposed guardians and conservators will be required to undergo background checks. They also will be required to file initial care plans within 90 days and compile an inventory of assets.
The law — signed in May by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds — makes significant changes to state law for adults and minors who have court- appointed guardians and conservators.
A guardian is a surrogate, or substitute decision-maker, for an impaired adult who is unable to make personal care decisions for their own health, safety and living arrangements.
Conservators serve a similar role when a person’s decision-making capacity is so impaired they’re unable to manage their financial affairs.
As of 2018, more than 23,750 guardianship and conservatorship cases were open statewide in Iowa.
The Iowa Supreme Court in 2015 convened a task force to assess whether people subject to a guardianship or conservatorship were receiving proper care and protected from abuse, neglect and financial exploitation.
Members found several problems and deficiencies that led to more than 270 recommendations, said Gittler, a task force coordinator.
Existing guardians and conservators will need to secure court approval for care plans that comply with changes to the law. Plans need to detail living arrangements for the protected person as well as their health, education, training and vocational needs and social interactions and contact with family.
“Too many of the guardians weren’t putting any of that information (in annual reports),” Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, said.
Jochum served as guardian for her daughter, Sarah, 41, who was born with an intellectual disability and died in 2018 from a brain injury caused by an accidental fall in her home.
The changes are meant to require guardians to think ahead about the person’s needs and available services and resources, Jochum said.
“It’s a change,” Jochum said. “But we’re trying to make sure the most-vulnerable people in the state are not falling through the cracks. That they really are being cared for.”
Dubuque parent Bill Stumpf serves as a guardian for his 29-year-old son Kyle, who has Down syndrome.
“I agree. There needs to be stricter reporting,” Stumpf said. “I always found it interesting we would talk about the past year as opposed to the forward year.”
Marilyn Althoff, CEO of Hills & Dales, said the nonprofit — which provides services to children and young adults with severe and profound mental and physical disabilities — will be able to help families transition to the new requirements.
“I’m a strong supporter of doing anything we can to assure our most-vulnerable citizens in Iowa ... have recognition and representation and assures they have a meaningful life,” Althoff said.