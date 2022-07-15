City of Dubuque officials will invest in hydroponic systems and the installation of residential solar panels over the next year as part of a newly approved spending plan for federal funds.
Dubuque City Council members recently approved the Housing and Community Development Department’s fiscal year 2023 annual action plan for its use of Community Development Block Grant program funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The city receives an allotment of federal funds from the program each year to spend on community development and city programs. In fiscal year 2023, which began July 1, the city was allocated just over $1.1 million in CDBG funds, along with an additional $254,192 in revenue generated by CDBG-funded programs.
Alexis Steger, director of the city’s Housing and Community Development Department, said the funds largely will be used to continue ongoing programs aimed at improving housing in the community and providing more resources to low- to middle-income neighborhoods.
“A significant portion of what we do out in the community is funded through CDBG,” Steger said.
Some returning programs receiving funding include a first-time home buyer program, various homeowner rehabilitation initiatives and a lead hazard reduction forgivable loan program. In total, about $607,820 will go toward city housing development programs.
CDBG funds also will go toward initiatives designed to further the city’s community development goals.
The plan states the city will spend $96,179 on constructing aquaponic systems — a method of growing fish and produce together — on unused land in the city to promote community food security. The city allotted funds to explore the use of aquaponics in fiscal year 2022, as well.
However, Maddy Haverland, community development specialist for the city, said research into aquaponic systems revealed that they require a high degree of maintenance, so the decision was made instead to fund ongoing efforts by local organizations to develop hydroponic food systems, which grow plants without the use of soil.
“We are looking to bridge gaps for programs that are already happening,” Haverland said. “There are small businesses that have already done the research for hydroponic systems.”
ReEvolution Farms in Dubuque grows and sells food to local restaurants and nonprofits and is in the midst of developing a hydroponic system at 2418 Central Ave., which will be used to continue growing produce indoors during the winter.
Korrin Shriver, co-owner of the business, said she appreciates the city’s efforts to support the development of hydroponics in the city.
“We have been sharing our experience and our research in preparation for our systems,” she said. “We’re hoping there is a role for us to play.”
The annual action plan also includes an $80,000 allotment for the Renew DBQ project, which aims to install solar panels on the homes of low- to moderate-income residents, with 10 homes scheduled to receive solar panels this year at a reduced cost.
Steger said about $150,000 also will go toward funding the $2.8 million project to make improvements to Comiskey Park, construction on which is expected to begin this year.
Funding also will be used to leverage additional state and federal grant dollars by providing matching funds for potential grants, Steger said. Overall, she estimated that this year’s CDBG funds could generate an additional $7 million in grant funding for city projects.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said the annual action plan is a reflection of the city’s goals to promote sustainability, housing and food security.
“Those things are reflected in the CDBG funding,” he said. “I think Housing and Community Development has done a good job pushing forward our goals as a city.”
