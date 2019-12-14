SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Play-palooza, 9 a.m., Platteville (Wis.) Public Library, 225 W. Main St. Toys, puppets, puzzles games and more for children accompanied by an adult.
Toy Themed Storytime, 9:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Enjoy a variety of themed story times. For ages 3-6.
Toy Themed Storytime, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Enjoy a variety of themed story times. For ages 3-6.
Lunch with Santa, 11 a.m. Bunker Hill Golf Course, 2200 Bunker Hill Road, clubhouse.
Clothes Give Away 9 p.m., Dubuque Church of God, 1496 Central Ave.. Clothes of all sizes for all ages. All are welcome. Details: Rev. Kuhn, 563-581-3101.
Sunday
Breakfast with Santa, 8 a.m., Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road. Serving a pancake and sausage breakfast until noon. There also will be local vendors.
Breakfast Buffet with Santa, 8 a.m., Asbury (Iowa) Eagles Club, 5900 Saratoga Road. Santa will be available for photos. The cost is $9 for adults and $5 for ages 10 and younger.
Christmas Cantata, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St., (accessible dropoff alley entrance).
Brunch With Santa, 9 a.m., Dyersville (Iowa) Area Chamber of Commerce, 1100 16th Ave. SE.
Kids Cookie Decorating Session No. 4, 10 a.m., 240 W. Second St.
Kids Cookie Decorating Session No. 5, 11:30 a.m., 240 W. Second St.,
Kids Cookie Decorating Session No. 6, 1 p.m., 240 W. Second St.
PERFORMING ARTS
Today
“Elf Jingle’s Christmas Surprise,” 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., Hazel Green (Wis.)Opera House, 2130 Main St.
Heart of Christmas Holiday Party — Jim Post and Denny Garcia, 1 p.m., Pop-Up Boutique, 2230 Central Ave.
Tete De Mort, 1:30 p.m., Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
“PJ Masks Live! Save The Day,” 2 p.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Holiday Mine Sing, 4 p.m., The Mining & Rollo Jamison Museums, 405 E. Main St., Platteville, Wis.
Dancing in December, 6 p.m., Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St. An evening of social dancing, dance lessons, light snacks and a cash bar to support Steeple Square.
Joie Wails Acoustic, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Cale McDonell, Dimensional Brewing Co., 7 p.m., 67 Main St.
Garrett Hillary, 7 p.m., Frank O’Dowd’s Irish Pub, 9853 U.S. 20, Galena, Ill.
Theresa Rosetta, 7 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Mixed Emotions, 7 p.m., Webber’s Bar and Grill, 107 W. Main St., Epworth, Iowa.
Elizabeth Mary, 7 p.m., Millennium Bar & Marina, 780 Harbor Drive, East Dubuque, Ill.
“The Nutcracker Ballet,” 7:30 p.m., The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St.
Christmas with The Celts, 8 p.m., Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St.
Tete De Mort, 8 p.m., Galena Brewing Co., 227 N. Main St., Galena, Ill.
The Gilligans, 8 p.m., Q Casino, 1855 Greyhound Park Drive.
Ben Dunegan, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St. Riverboat Lounge.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
Latin Club Night, featuring DJ Papi, 9 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Sunday
Theresa Rosetta, 1:30 p.m., Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
“The Nutcracker Ballet,” 2 p.m., The Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St.
A Celtic Christmas Concert, with Ring of Kerry 2 p.m., Turner Hall, 115 S. Bench St., Galena, Ill.
“Elf Jingle’s Christmas Surprise,” 2 p.m., Hazel Green (Wis.) Opera House, 2130 Main St.
Jim McDonough and His Orchestra and Singers: “Holiday Grande 2019,” 2:30 p.m., Five Flags Center, 405 Main St.
Johnnie Walker, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
Lee Greenwood: “A Tennessee Christmas,” 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St.
VISUAL ARTS
Today
Night of the Luminaria and Living Windows, 4 p.m., Main Street, Galena, Ill. Watch more than 30 windows lit up with holiday-inspired animation.
today-Sunday
Home for the Holidays, 11 a.m. Mathias Ham Historic Site., 2241 Lincoln Ave. The Ham House will be decorated in period style with costumed interpreters.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St., lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.
Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, 9 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, conference room 1B.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center,
250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Pet Loss Support Group, 11 a.m., Dubuque Regional Humane Society, 4242 Chavenelle Road. Assists people through the grieving process of losing a pet. Free. Open to public.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30 to noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book, 6:30 p.m., Dickeyville (Wis.) village offices, 500 East Ave., east doors. Details: 608-331-0255.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center,
250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor, room 6D. A
12-step group. Details: 563-557-9196.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Today
Annual Cookie Walk, 9 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill. Shoppers are given a box and gloves to walk the tables of the historic ballroom choosing from hundreds of homemade holiday baked goods. Boxes are $7 per pound.
“Star Wars” Escape Room, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. For grades 3-5, with an adult. Details:
563-582-0008.
Deck the Halls for Wildlife, 1 p.m., Swiss Valley Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, Peosta, Iowa. There will be several projects to help teach participants to decorate trees and yards for the birds. RSVP, 563-556-6745.
Sunday
Sunday Night Euchre 6:30 p.m., Days Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Open to the public; must be 21 and older. Details: 563-590-3608.