DARLINGTON, Wis. — Emergency services workers who are diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder could become eligible for workers’ compensation benefits under a bill being considered by Wisconsin lawmakers.
The legislation would eliminate a disparity that emerged this year between police officers and paid firefighters, on one hand, and volunteer firefighters, correctional officers, dispatchers, medical examiners, coroners and emergency medical service workers on the other.
The former group is eligible for benefits with a PTSD diagnosis by a licensed psychologist or psychiatrist, while the latter also must prove that the diagnosis resulted from “unusual stress of greater dimensions” than the emotional strain and tensions experienced by all employees on the job.
Should the bill pass, emergency responders would have their claims evaluated by the less-stringent standards.
“Why shouldn’t full-time staff and (volunteers) get the same benefits?” asked Shawn Phillips, director of Lafayette County EMS, which is staffed by seven full-time workers and 11 volunteers. “We go to all the same calls.”
The proposal has been referred to a committee in the state Senate and has the backing of southwest Wisconsin lawmakers, including Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, who is a co-sponsor. He did not respond for a request for comment for this story.
State Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, co-sponsored similar legislation passed earlier this year and likewise stands behind the current proposal.
“It’s a struggle right now to staff volunteer EMS,” he said. “I know departments that have lost members to PTSD. And I think it’s important we recognize that.”
In Iowa, state statute also holds that a person’s mental injuries must result from conditions that markedly exceed those typically experienced by colleagues working within the same profession.
Meanwhile, Illinois lawmakers introduced a nearly identical bill to the Wisconsin proposal that would make a diagnosis of PTSD sufficient to receive workers’ compensation benefits, but the bill did not advance out of committee.
The impact of the legislation could be significant in Wisconsin, where about 75% of the state’s fire and EMS departments are volunteer-based.
While some people report becoming emergency responders because they are drawn to professions in which each day is filled with unknowns and adrenaline, they also are repeatedly exposed to victims of trauma or violence.
As those encounters accumulate, so do the responders’ chances of developing PTSD or associated mental health conditions such as depression, which can impinge their ability to perform their jobs effectively or lead to burnout.
“We do see some pretty horrible things. There are some calls that stick with you for a very long time,” said Steve Braun, director of Grant County Emergency Management and chief of the volunteer-run Lancaster Fire Department. “Different situations affect different people in different ways. … We’ve lost EMTs who have seen too much.”
Cases involving children, especially, can be hard to bear.
Lafayette County EMS worker Riley Schmidt recalled a recent traffic incident in which a 2-year-old was ejected from an SUV through the sunroof after the vehicle collided with a combine.
The child survived, but Schmidt vividly recalled the image of the child’s body lying on the road.
“The stigma with EMS (and) law enforcement was that we were supposed to be tough and not let it affect us, but that has changed in the last couple of years,” said Schmidt, who also works full time as a Darlington police officer. “After that happened, I talked with my chief.”
Schmidt decided to help organize an event to educate the community about the importance of car seats.
After particularly intense calls, emergency agencies can convene a critical incident stress management team to debrief with first responders in a confidential setting. Chaplains or mental health professionals also can be made available.
Novak said it was always the intention to include EMS workers and volunteers in the legislation approved earlier this year that extended PTSD compensation benefits to police and firefighters, but the complexity of Wisconsin regulations necessitated lawmakers approach it incrementally.
The bill would limit the number of claims resulting from PTSD diagnoses that can be brought to three over the worker’s lifetime, irrespective of changes in employment or employer.