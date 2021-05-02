A proposal to resume in-person Dubuque City Council meetings is prompting some members to ask officials to develop a plan for when to end the city’s mask mandate.
Council members are expected to consider a proposal to return to in-person meetings and to consider starting the process of possibly making changes to council member salaries at their meeting on Monday, May 3.
Additionally, some council members said that in response to the in-person-meetings discussion, they intend to propose forming a plan on when to repeal the city’s ordinance requiring face masks to be worn in public to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
“If we are going to have a conversation about going to in-person meetings, we need to have a conversation about the face mask ordinance,” Council Member Brad Cavanagh said. “We need to decide what we are going to do with that ordinance.”
Meetings and masks
City staff on Monday will present a plan to return to in-person council meetings. The council has met virtually for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The proposal suggests that council members be socially distanced in the council chambers and that attendance be limited to only people who have business with the council. Meetings still will be broadcast for the public to attend that way.
The proposal states that the city plans to purchase technology that would allow for more advanced video conferencing in the council chambers. No date is given for when city staff estimate the council would return to in-person meetings, though to some extent that will depend on when the technology upgrades are completed.
Several council members said they believe it is the right time for in-person meetings to resume.
“It’s sure time to start thinking about it,” Council Member Ric Jones said. “As good as I think we have done with online meetings, it’s not the same as being face-to-face.”
In response to that proposal, multiple council members said they also will propose that the council develop a plan for determining when the city’s mask ordinance will end.
Council Member Danny Sprank said he will propose that the council commit to ending the mask mandate once a certain percentage of Dubuque residents are fully vaccinated.
“I want to talk about having a goal set,” he said. “It’s time to start discussing a timeline and a goal for when the mask mandate can be ended.”
Cavanagh said he also wants the council to discuss the mask ordinance, suggesting that local health officials provide the city with guidance on how to approach potentially ending the mandate.
“I want to hear from our health care providers on this,” he said. “At some point, a decision is going to need to be made.”
Council pay
Council members on Monday also could start the process of reviewing their compensation.
As part of city policy, council members only discuss changes to council salaries whenever a majority of members’ terms are about to end. The terms of Mayor Roy Buol and Council Members Susan Farber, Jones and Sprank will expire on Dec. 31.
In January 2018, council members voted to increase council salaries to their current rates — $10,300 for council members and $13,800 for the mayor.
Since 2004, the city has used task forces to recommend whether changes should be made to council member salaries. Task force members are selected by council members.
Several council members said they were unsure at this point whether they support salary changes.
“This will be the first time I have ever discussed it, so I want to hear all the information first,” Sprank said. “I’m intrigued to see how the numbers will be presented.”
Council Member Laura Roussell said she opposes any salary increase but is open to further discussion.
“I don’t think it’s the right time for a pay increase,” she said. “With everything that happened last year, I don’t feel comfortable with it.”