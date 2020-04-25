City of Dubuque officials this week signed off on plans to open a new car wash north of the Millwork District and to expand an existing gas station and convenience store on Loras Boulevard.
The city’s Zoning Board of Adjustment voted, 4-1, this week to approve a conditional use permit requested by Mark Lightcap, 17615 River Vista Drive, to open a car wash at 1987 Washington St.
According to city staff, Lightcap plans to convert two of three bays of an auto service shop into a car wash.
Hours of operation would be from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. One bay would be reserved for a manual car wash, according to city staff.
Board members also voted, 3-2, to approve a request from Iqbal Singh to build a 10-foot-by-14-foot and 10-foot-by-13-foot addition to the 1,600-square-foot convenience store at 1450 Loras Blvd. The additions would increase restroom, retail and storage space, according to city staff.