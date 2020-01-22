PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. — A private practice attorney in southwest Wisconsin on Tuesday was named the new top prosecutor in Crawford County.
Lukas Steiner was named Crawford County District Attorney by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, according to a press release. Steiner has practiced in Crawford County for much of his career and “has deep roots in southwest Wisconsin,” the release stated.
Steiner will serve the remainder of Tim Baxter’s term, which is set to expire in January 2021. Baxter retired Jan. 3.