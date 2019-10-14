Despite a slow start to the season, Dubuque’s two city pools drew more than 70,000 swimmers this summer.
“Even if we had a late start, it was really successful,” said Janna Beau, aquatics director for the City of Dubuque.
Officials counted 72,329 daily admissions at the Flora Park and Nicholas J. Sutton pools during the 2019 season. More than 50,000 people visited Flora pool and nearly 22,000 visited Sutton pool.
City workers counted a drop in the number of passes sold this summer, likely because of poor weather during May and June. Extra days added to school calendars because of winter weather cancellations also slowed the start of the season, Beau said.
However, as the weather warmed up, attendance ticked upward, leading to an increase in daily admissions.
“It all probably evened out about the same,” Beau said.
In 2018, staff experienced a banner year for the two city pools, with 77,671 swimmers paying visits to the facilities. This year’s attendance was closer to what officials expect during an “average” summer, Beau said.
“This past summer was more typical, where it’s like, ‘What is the weather going to do?’” she said.
Dan Kroger, recreation division manger for the city, said one particularly popular offering was an adaptive swim program. Staffers on several Saturdays opened up the pool specifically for children and adults who have disabilities.
“We saw some really good attendance this year at those special times,” Kroger said.
City staff are working on an assessment of the pool facilities to create a 20-year capital improvement plan, Kroger said.
That will give officials a sense of what kinds of funds will be needed to keep the pools running and help them set aside funding to keep up with ongoing maintenance. Both pools are more than 25 years old.
“We will have to make a decision, is that 20-year plan the way that we want to go? Or do we want to look at totally redoing one of the pools or both of the pools?” Kroger said.
Beau said the plan will help city officials make the right decisions to keep up the city pools and to add more years to their lifespan.
“We’re just trying to be sustainable as much as we can,” she said. “Our pools are older, but we take good care of them.”
If the city manager and budget staff sign off on the capital improvement plan, Kroger would like to see it be considered by Dubuque City Council members during the budget process for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1.