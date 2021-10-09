A challenger running for Dubuque City Council is vowing to reduce unnecessary spending by the city.
Rickey Carner II, a production manager at Mountaintop Stoneworks Inc., is running for the Ward 3 seat on the Nov. 2 ballot, seeking to unseat incumbent Danny Sprank.
Carner said he feels the city is making wasteful purchases and should instead focus more on improving infrastructure and introducing more outdoor recreation programs.
“I think we are overpaying for quite a few things,” he said.
Carner pointed to the city’s recent $1.7 million purchase of a property in the 800 block of Central Avenue, which will serve as the site for a new $20 million parking ramp the city agreed to as part of a development agreement with Roshek Property LLC; Cottingham & Butler; and HTLF, formerly Heartland Financial USA, in conjunction with the companies’ purchase of the Roshek Building.
Carner argued that the city did not need to purchase any additional property and instead proposed that the parking ramp on Locust Street be demolished and rebuilt instead.
“We should build a taller and bigger one there and then get some skywalks to connect with the Roshek Building,” he said.
Carner also voiced his opposition to the city’s recent purchase of 156 acres near the Southwest Arterial for $4.2 million, which will serve as a future industrial park, arguing that the city paid too much for the property. He added that he has concerns that the property could interfere with Dubuque Regional Airport operations, though airport officials have never made any such claims.
Carner said he instead would have invested the money in developing undeveloped downtown properties.
“There are plenty of buildings and properties in the city that would be great for a new business,” he said. “Why aren’t they promoting that? I think we should be trying to bring more jobs down here.”
Carner also voiced his opposition for a proposed $74 million project to construct a new Five Flags Center that would increase seating capacity from 4,000 seats to 6,400. City officials have advocated for the project as a way to address the aging facility’s ongoing structural issues and increase potential profitability with expanded seating.
Carner said he opposes building a larger center until Five Flags is profitable, something the center has not come close to in at least the past 15 years.
“If you are not turning a profit on it, you shouldn’t be looking into a bigger area,” he said.
Carner supports funding some necessary upgrades for the facility but would oppose any attempt to construct a larger facility.