CASCADE, Iowa -- Authorities arrested a woman in connection with multiple burglaries and thefts that occurred in Cascade in July.
Cassandra M. Luzum, 35, of Monticello, Iowa, was arrested at 1:20 p.m. Friday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging three counts of second-degree theft and two counts of third-degree burglary.
Court documents state that Cascade police met with Jacob C. Tharp, of Cascade, on July 6 in regard to items stolen on his property, totaling $5,935.
On July 12, Cascade police received a report that a utility trailer was broken into at Eastern Iowa Excavation in Cascade. Documents state that video surveillance showed two individuals cut the trailer's lock with a bolt cutter and took a cleaning tool and a leaf blower.
On July 19, David Hawkins, who lives outside of Cascade, reported a $3,500 mower missing from his property.
Documents state that police were able to identify those involved in the Eastern Iowa Excavation incident as Jordan L. Jaeger, 27, and Luzum. The two live together in Monticello.
A search warrant was granted July 20 for Luzum and Jaeger's residence. Items from the three reported thefts were found.
In an interview with police, Luzum reported that stolen items found at her residence were brought there by Tami L. Duffy, 40, of Cascade. Duffy later told police she assisted Luzum with the theft at Hawkins' property, documents state.
Jaeger and Duffy are both charged with two counts each of second-degree theft and two counts each of third-degree burglary. They have both pleaded not guilty.
The warrant for Luzum's arrest was issued Oct. 13.