Storybook Hill Children’s Zoo in rural Dubuque will reopen for the season Saturday, June 6.
Visitors should take English Mill Road or U.S. 20 to North Cascade Road and approach the zoo from the west due to construction on North Cascade Road beginning at Cedar Cross Road, according to an online announcement.
Zoo hours will be noon to 6 p.m., and the train is not operating.
Playground equipment will be open and will be sanitized daily. Visitors who choose to play on the equipment are urged to wash their hands when they are finished.
Restrooms and pavilion picnic tables will be available.
Visitors are asked to bring hand sanitizer and maintain social distancing.