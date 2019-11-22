MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A joint project between Maquoketa Community Schools and the Maquoketa FFA Alumni is scheduled is set to go out for bid this winter in advance of construction starting in the spring.
The new building will house agriculture and nutrition programs, a greenhouse and horticulture spaces. It will be constructed adjacent to the high school band and chorus rooms on the Maquoketa campus.
Skott Gent, FFA alumni member, said the group has been raising funds for more than a year. The group approached Maquoketa Community School Board members with the idea of jointly funding the project, and board members agreed.
The estimated cost of the building is about $1.2 million. District officials have committed up to $900,000, and have tasked the FFA organization with raising $450,000. Gent said the group has nearly hit that mark.
However, fundraising efforts continue. The FFA group will host its inaugural dinner and auction Saturday, Nov. 23, in Pearson Hall at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Maquoketa.
Nancy Miller, another FFA alumni member, said the group has held a spring auction in the past, but decided a steak dinner and auction at this time of year might bring out more people.
Dinner will be served from 6 to 7 p.m. The meal will be prepared by Kalmes Restaurant and Catering, of St. Donatus. Tickets are $30 per person.
To buy tickets, contact Miller at 563-652-6954. Auction items will be posted on the FFA Alumni Facebook page.
Miller said the money raised also allows FFA members to participate in contests and attend state and national conventions at a reduced price.
Gent said when his group started working on the project, it was told a building would cost about $850,000. However, the cost estimate soon swelled to $1.2 million.
“It’s been exciting, but it’s been an eye-opener,” Gent said. “A government partnership is a whole different process. But we will have enough to get it built.”