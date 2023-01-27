A Dubuque woman recently was sentenced to two days in jail and two years of probation for trying to hit her then-boyfriend with a vehicle.
Stephanie A. Marcov, 33, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of domestic assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
Marcov will receive credit for time already served in jail, according to the sentencing order from Associate Judge Mark Hostager. Marcov also must complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program. Court documents state that Marcov reported getting into an argument with her boyfriend while in her vehicle on May 8. Her boyfriend then left the vehicle.
“Initially, Marcov stated she put her vehicle in drive after he got out and drove at (him) with the intention of hitting him,” documents state. “Later in the conversation, she stated she blacked out in rage so she could not really remember what happened after (he) got out of her vehicle.”
The man reported Marcov got upset with him while he was in her vehicle, and he dropped his phone as he exited the vehicle. The man said Marcov tried to run him over when he went to pick up his phone, which was crushed in the incident, documents state.
“(The man) stated Marcov drove at him several times trying to hit him as he was attempting to run away,” documents state.