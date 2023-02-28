From Zelenskyy Park to Parky McPark Face, the City of Dubuque received a wide variety of suggested names for a city park formerly titled after a Russian city.
City officials shared with the Telegraph Herald the more than 100 submissions received for the parcel at 16th Street and Kerper Boulevard formerly named Pyatigorsk Park. It had been named as such for Dubuque’s former sister city of Pyatigorsk, Russia.
In July, the Sister City Committee of Travel Dubuque agreed to suspend the sister city status with Pyatigorsk, citing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In August, City Council members agreed to remove any signage relating to Pyatigorsk and directed city staff to determine a process for renaming the park.
The suggestions included a petition with more than 150 listed supporters to name the parcel Steven J. Hodge Memorial Park. Hodge practiced law for nearly 40 years, primarily in the area of criminal defense, until his retirement in 2017. He died at the age of 67 in December 2020.
Forty-eight of the submissions called for the park to be named after Sister Carolyn Farrell, who was Dubuque’s first female City Council member from 1978 to 1981 and remains the city’s only female mayor, holding the post in 1980. She died in 2020.
Five submissions called for the park to be renamed to honor Ukraine and its citizens as they battle Russia. Two submissions called on the city to stick with Pyatigorsk Park, saying the Russian people should not be blamed for the war created by their leaders.
Four submissions recommended the park be named after former Mayor Roy Buol, the city’s longest-serving mayor. One of those suggested the park be named for Buol and longtime City Manager Mike Van Milligen.
Three submissions suggested the park be named after Gordon Kilgore, a longtime Dubuque radio news director posthumously inducted into the Iowa Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame.
Two submissions called for the park to memorialize Nathaniel Morgan, a Black man who was lynched by a White mob in Dubuque in 1840. He and his wife, Charlotte, were among the first settlers in Dubuque in the 1830s. Charlotte was a charter member of Dubuque’s first church, built in Washington Square in 1834 thanks to contributions from an interracial group of donors including Nathaniel Morgan.
Two others suggested Matthew Spautz Park, to recognize the Dubuque native and sergeant in the U.S. Army who was killed in action during World War I. His heroism in France garnered him the Distinguished Service Cross.
Other suggestions included:
- Boulevard Park
- Centennial Park
- Disabled Veterans Park
- Dubuque Jaycees Park
- Dubuque Packing Park
- Duggan Park, in honor of former Mayor Terry Duggan
- Fighting Saints Park
- Fleur-de-lis Tri-State Park
- Jay Berwanger Park, for the Dubuque native who, as a star halfback for University of Chicago, was the first winner in 1935 of the award that would be renamed the Heisman Trophy.
- Kerper Riverwalk Park
- Lake Peosta Park
- Lawther Park, in honor of Dubuque native Anna B. Lawther, who was a notable Iowa leader in the movement to give women the right to vote.
- Liberty Park
- MLK Park, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.
- Parky McPark Face
- Reagan Park, in honor of former President Ronald Reagan
- Ronald Rennison Memorial Park, in honor of the Dubuque native who died in 1991 during Operation Desert Storm.
- Ruth and Russell Nash Park, in honor of the late Dubuque couple who received the Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award for 1998 both for their actions supporting human rights and global peace and their commitment, investment and advocacy for the arts.
- Shoreline Park
- Sisters of Charity Park
- Stallone Park, in honor of actor Sylvester Stallone, who famously starred in the filmed-in-Dubuque movie “F.I.S.T.”
- Ted Ellsworth Park, in honor of the Dubuque native who joined the British Army in World War II before the U.S. joined the fighting, then later transferred to the U.S. Army and was the highest-decorated Dubuque combat soldier since the Civil War. After the war, he returned to Dubuque, where he was active as a civic leader and served two terms in the Iowa House of Representatives.
- William C. Brown Park, in honor of the founder of the Dubuque-based publishing company that bore his name.
- Wisconsin Gateway Park
The proposals will be reviewed and scored by the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission, which then will discuss the top suggestions at its March 10 meeting.
That board will make a naming recommendation to the City Council.
