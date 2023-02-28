7ParksCenterpieceMB.JPG
Buy Now

City of Dubuque officials are working to rename the former Pyatigorsk Park.

 Mike Burley

From Zelenskyy Park to Parky McPark Face, the City of Dubuque received a wide variety of suggested names for a city park formerly titled after a Russian city.

City officials shared with the Telegraph Herald the more than 100 submissions received for the parcel at 16th Street and Kerper Boulevard formerly named Pyatigorsk Park. It had been named as such for Dubuque’s former sister city of Pyatigorsk, Russia.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.