Attorneys are jostling over what topics can be covered during an upcoming murder trial for a Dubuque man.
Mark T. Fishler, 61, of Dubuque, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder in relation to the death of Berniece M. Williamson, 80, of Dubuque.
Court documents state that on July 15, 2021, Kathleen M. McCarthy, Williamson’s niece and Fishler’s girlfriend, asked a neighbor to check on Williamson after not hearing from her for a day.
The neighbor found Williamson dead in her residence, lying just inside her back door “with a roll of carpet over her head,” documents state. An autopsy found Williamson’s cause of death was “multiple blunt force trauma injuries to her head” and that the manner of death was homicide.
Fishler told officers that he visited Williamson’s residence July 14 to fix a leaky faucet, documents state. Surveillance footage showed no other activity at the residence after Fishler left.
Police also reported that the shoes Fishler was wearing July 14 were later located at Key City Recycling, where an employee reported seeing Fishler put them in a box. The shoes “contained multiple small dried red droplets, consistent with blood,” documents state.
Assistant Iowa Attorney General Douglas Hammerand and Fishler’s attorneys, Steven Drahozal and Leigha Lattner, recently filed motions in limine asking for certain topics to be prohibited from Fishler’s upcoming trial, which is set to start Aug. 9 and last 10 days.
The motion from Fishler’s attorneys asks that Williamson not be referred to as a “victim” during trial.
“Using the term to describe (Williamson) is unfairly prejudicial to (Fishler), as it injects inherently negative connotations into the trial to which (Fishler) cannot defend himself,” the motion states.
The motion also asks that Fishler’s criminal history and pending charges be excluded from the first-degree murder trial.
Fishler also is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of meth, first-degree arson and possession of marijuana. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
In December 2018, an office manager at Terrace Heights found paper towels soaked in a flammable substance and a partially burnt cigarette in a rent dropbox, court documents state. After watching surveillance footage, police identified Fishler as a suspect and raided his home, where police found materials consistent with making meth.
Fishler’s attorneys’ motion also asks for prosecutors to not mention allegations that Fishler stole from Williamson in 2017.
“The allegations are not related to this matter and are unsupported by anything other than speculation by the decedent,” the motion states.
In a response to the defense’s motion, Hammerand filed documents stating that the prosecution did not object to excluding reference to Fishler’s criminal history, unless he testifies, or the alleged 2017 thefts.
However, prosecutors object to the request not to refer to Williamson as a victim.
“The (prosecution) believes the manner of death is not being challenged and it is clear (Williamson) is a homicide victim,” the state’s response states. “The issue at trial is who committed the murder.”
The prosecution’s motion seeks prohibiting asking law enforcement if they know a witness personally, as well as asking a witness if they believe another witness is being honest.
“These statements are asking a witness to comment on the credibility of a witness and the credibility issue is for the jury to decide,” the motion states.
Hammerand’s motion also seeks to exclude “asking any witness about anyone filing a claim or challenging the estate for Berniece Williamson,” as it would be “irrelevant.”
John Jacobsmeier, Williamson’s brother, was appointed as the administrator of her estate.
However, Gerald Nadermann, Williamson’s nephew, filed documents in September arguing that he was entitled to property in Williamson’s home that he claimed belonged to him. He also sought compensation for work he did for Williamson and claimed Williamson promised to leave him her home.
Ultimately, Iowa District Court Judge Thomas Bitter also denied Nadermann’s claims, citing a lack of credibility.
In response to the state’s motion, Fishler’s attorneys filed a response resisting the request to not mention a challenge to Williamson’s estate, arguing that Fishler should have “the opportunity to present a complete defense.”
A judge has yet to rule on the motions.