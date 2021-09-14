MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Maquoketa’s National Night Out event is set for Tuesday, Sept. 14.

The free event focused on crime prevention will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Little Bear Park, 400 W. Quarry St.

The event features a picnic, games and activities.

Participants may bring a lawn chair.

The event is canceled in case of rain.

