News in your town

Apple River State Bank provides $20,000 to local nonprofits

Divided Dyersville council votes to keep pool closed this year

Few voters heading to Dubuque County polling sites amid pandemic, record absentee ballots

As Iowa hits 20,000 COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths in Dubuque County, 1st in Delaware County

Hinson, Greenfield glide to primary victories in key races

Dubuque city officials, community leaders sound call to action to 'disrupt racism,' promote equity

Monticello to receive $60,000 to renovate derelict building

Police: Man forces woman to drive to ATM, threatens her in Dubuque

Dubuque to open pet, skate parks, other amenities with restrictions

Platteville prepares for pandemic-related shortfall of as much as $318,000

New technology at Dubuque medical clinic enhances quality, comfort

Guttenberg municipal pool expected to open this month

Dubuque's annual Bluff Strokes cancels October paint out

2 Texans sentenced for spending $25,000 with fake cards, including in Dubuque

Dubuque child killed in fiery, head-on crash; 2 airlifted for treatment

Isenhart easily bests Democratic challenger

Hinson wins Republican primary for U.S. House District 1

Greenfield wins Iowa's Democratic U.S. Senate primary

Schroeder, Kilburg to square off in Jackson County sheriff race

UPDATE: Dubuque child killed in fiery, head-on crash; 2 airlifted for treatment

Dubuque to open pet, skate parks, other amenities with restrictions

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday)

Gypsy moth spraying underway in Wisconsin

Divided Dyersville council votes to keep pool closed this year

Few voters heading to Dubuque County polling sites amid pandemic, record absentee ballots

Dyersville library reopens Wednesday with limited access

4 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths in Dubuque County in 24-hour span; 1st death in Delaware County

GALLERY: 10 most-read TH stories from May

2 Texans sentenced for spending $25,000 with fake cards, including in Dubuque

Veterans Freedom Center warns of scam

Local Boy Scouts launch free initiative offering youth activities

Organizers cancel Epworth firemen's picnic over COVID-19 concerns

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday)

Bicyclist struck by vehicle in Dubuque

Manchester man pleads not guilty to cold-case killing

Fire damages bedroom in Dubuque home

Elizabeth hosts 'Spring Fling' event Saturday

Mobile food pantry to make stop in Potosi

Grant County Fair Board deliberating whether to proceed with annual event

UW-P student emergency fund receives challenge donation