Tuesday was a quiet one for Dubuque County poll workers, with record-low in-person turnout for the primary election.
Less than 1,800 of the county’s nearly 70,000 registered voters visited one of the nine polling places dotting the county.
That didn’t mean there was a lack of interest in the races, however.
At least 17,000 — more than 24% of those registered in advance — had submitted absentee ballots, either via mail or by doing curbside voting in advance of election day. County and state officials pushed voting by mail as a way to cast ballots while staying safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our absentee ballots were more than we have ever even had during a general election,” said Jenny Hillary, county deputy commissioner of elections.
The county dramatically reduced its number of voting sites in response to the pandemic and related concerns about having enough poll workers. There normally are about 35 such sites.
“I just spaced mailing in my ballot but wanted to be part of the process,” said voter Dave Heim, of Dubuque, after casting his ballot.
He voted at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Dubuque — not his usual polling place. His usual site was consolidated with four others at the church.
For those voters who headed to the polls, the auditor’s office arranged for extensive social distancing and sanitation practices to help avoid an outbreak associated with the election.
Lori Long, who voted in person at the Historic Federal Building in Dubuque, said those made her feel considerably more comfortable.
“It was smooth sailing,” she said, wearing a pale blue mask. “I would just rather go out in person. Honestly, I like it like this more.”
But there, and at many polling places, there was rarely more than one voter inside at a time.
After each voter inserted his or her paper ballot into the machine to count it, poll worker Lynn Lampe sprayed down the keys and touchscreen with sanitizer, then wiped them with a rag.
Lampe, in his 70s, said he was more nervous about working the polls again this year, but he felt comfortable enough Tuesday to go without a mask. Just one of the six workers at the UAW hall wore one.
At Westminster, most of the staff wore masks most of the time, and one had a face shield.
The residents they checked in included first-time voter Zack Moore, 23, who moved back to Dubuque too recently to have received his absentee ballot.
“But I felt more inspired to vote now because of everything that’s been going on,” he said.
He said he was impressed with the public health measures.
Terri Lyons, in her 50s, worked at the Peosta Community Centre polling place on Tuesday and said that operation, too, went off without a hitch.
“You think you’d have people complain about having to wear the masks and stuff, but they really haven’t,” she said.
Counties had reported having some early problems recruiting all of their usual poll workers, given their average age putting many of them in the higher risk category for COVID-19. Joel Dronebarger, 30, stood out at Westminster. He saw an ad for the position online.
“I was in the military before and was just looking for another way to serve,” he said. “And I am fascinated by the process of it.”