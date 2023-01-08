A Dubuque man is accused of repeatedly hitting his 6-year-old son in the face and kicking him, then driving drunk from the scene. He later reportedly told police that he was teaching the boy to stand up against bullies.

Kemmy Betwell, 29, of 627 Arlington St., was arrested at 3:11 a.m. Saturday at his residence on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, child endangerment with bodily injury and driving while barred.