An English language learners teacher at Dubuque Senior High School has been selected as the Dubuque Community School District Teacher of the Year.
Cassie McDonald was honored Thursday night at the annual Educators’ Recognition Reception hosted by Dubuque Education Association.
A press release states that McDonald joined the district in 2019 as a world language teacher at Senior. In 2022, she taught in a dual ELL teaching role at Senior and the district’s Alta Vista Campus before returning to teach ELL full time at Senior this school year.
McDonald also is an English speaker of other languages instructor at Northeast Iowa Community College, an English instructor in the online VIPKid English Program and an independent contractor language training tutor for John Deere, according to the release.
A full story on McDonald will appear in Saturday’s Telegraph Herald and at TelegraphHerald.com.
Other finalists for the award were:
Ann Arnold, a math teacher at the district’s Alta Vista Campus.
Emilie Foust, a Table Mound Elementary School instructional coach.
Amy Freiburger, a Sageville Elementary School fourth-grade teacher.
Andrea Runde, a Hempstead High School instructional coach.
Lorlie Ryan, a Lincoln Elementary School second-grade teacher.
Kristal Schaul, a Kennedy Elementary School fifth-grade teacher.
Alli Steepleton, a Jefferson Middle School math teacher.
Dan Tringale, a Jefferson social studies teacher.
Karla Weber, a Hempstead physical education teacher.
Also at the event, Project Rooted received the Friend of Education Award for its efforts to “provide students with access to and education about nutritious foods and fresh, local produce,” according to the release.
