PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville Common Council members voted this week to seek bids for a design for a new fire station.
Bids are due by March 31.
The council vote represents the next step in a project that city officials and community members say is sorely needed.
The station used by the Platteville Fire Department was built in 1964. The city aims to build a fire station spanning 28,000 to 32,000 square feet at the site of OE Gray Community Learning Center, 155 W. Lewis St.
“One of the first things that happened when I joined (the council) was I was given a tour and I couldn’t believe what they had to deal with at the fire department level,” said Council Member Lynne Parrott.
The most current cost estimate for the project is $8 million to $13 million. The new station would include space for the department to expand into in the future that in the meantime could be rented out or used as offices.
“This is a tremendous obligation for the city, and it does affect every single citizen,” said Council Member Kathy Kopp.
Wisconsin Rep. Ron Kind submitted a request for funding for the project to the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Appropriations, which was authorized by the committee, but the city is still waiting for final approval on $7 million in federal funds.