While some area parks are chaining up water spigots and locking gates for the year, some state parks in Wisconsin and Iowa continue to offer increasingly popular winter camping opportunities.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources announced last week that at 20 state parks, reservations are now open for winter camping dates. Those include Wyalusing State Park in Grant County.
And in recent years — especially since the pandemic — the number of December campers there have climbed. Campers rented nine nights at campsites at Wyalusing in December 2019, which was already higher than most previous years. Then in December 2020, that climbed to 32. January was up, too, to 13 campers in 2021, over four in 2020 (pre-pandemic) and three in 2019.
Wisconsin DNR Marketing Specialist Jane Simkins believes it’s due to visibility and unique seasonal experiences at the park.
“People are realizing through social media, through people posting photos, that they can use our parks in the winter,” she said. “And Wyalusing is really special. There are frozen waterfalls there in winter that are really beautiful. There’s a variety of cross-country ski trails that are great for any experience level, which you can access all from the same parking lot, which is really handy.”
Simkins also acknowledged that improvements in camping gear for winter have made the experience increasingly comfortable.
“Gear in general has gotten so much better and so much more accessible,” she said. “There are also so many places now where you can rent gear. And the more people have gear and upgrade, the more you can find good gear at places like Goodwill. That makes it more accessible for everybody.”
Granted, nights spent at Wyalusing in December were far lower than the 2,822 in August of 2020. But, the DNR is optimistic for this winter and beyond.
In Iowa, the Department of Natural Resources closes down reservations for camping. But people can still camp through the winter, weather permitting, at most state parks.
“They’re open. It’s just first come, first served,” said the Iowa DNR’s Ryland Richards, stationed at Maquoketa Caves State Park. “The only thing about winter camping is there’s no modern bathrooms and there’s a possibility of having no water, if things have been shut off because of the cold.”
Maquoketa Caves is actually the only Iowa state park that is closed for winter camping. But, nearby Bellevue State Park sites are available.