GRANT COUNTY, Wis. -- County supervisors recently approved the Grant County Department of Social Services use of a $50,000 Youth Justice Innovation Grant.
According to officials, the department will use the grant to implement a “THRIVE” initiative. THRIVE stands for Teaching Healthy Relationships in Volunteering and Education.
The goal is to create connected community partnerships to serve youth and their families.
No local matching funds will be required. The funds can be used through Dec. 31, 2021.