Three state lawmakers are expected to discuss health care in Iowa during a town hall event this weekend.
“Care Over Profits” is scheduled for 1 to 2:45 p.m. Saturday, July 31, at 680 Main St., according to a social media post.
The post states that the event will feature Reps. Chuck Isenhart and Lindsay James and Sen. Pam Jochum.
The event is being held by Iowa Citizens for Community Improvement and Dubuque Democratic Socialists.
Social distance and masks will be required. An online option is available.
Register by visiting bit.ly/CareOverProfitsTownHall.
