Unemployment rates remain low in Dubuque and across the tri-state area, reflecting an abundance of job openings but underscoring the labor shortage that has businesses struggling to fill them.

Iowa Workforce Development officials recently announced that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 2.6% in June, representing a return to a pre-pandemic level. State officials pointed to that trend as a sign that reemployment efforts have been successful and that employers seek to move past the challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.