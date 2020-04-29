EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — During a contentious meeting this week, East Dubuque City Council members shot down a proposal to implement a city tax on local bars and restaurants.
Council members voted, 4-2, to not pursue implementing a 1% tax on purchases of prepared food and beverages. The tax would have been added on top of existing sales tax collected by the city.
Council Members Adam Arling, Robin Pearson, Marty Werner and Dawn Stelpflug voted against the tax, while Delbert Belken and Randy Degenhardt voted in favor of it.
City Manager Loras Herrig proposed the tax as a way of addressing the city’s spending deficit. He estimated it would bring in about $100,000 in extra revenue annually.
In March, East Dubuque residents voted down a proposed property tax increase that would have generated an estimated $91,000.
Herrig said the food and beverage tax was suggested to him by Galena City Administrator Mark Moran as an alternative form of revenue generation for the city. Galena has an identical food and beverage tax in place.
Herrig said the new tax is needed in order to prevent the city from depleting its reserve funds. For fiscal year 2021, which starts on Friday, May 1, Herrig projects a $300,000 spending deficit.
“I don’t want to raise anybody’s taxes, but you have to pay the bills,” he said. “The city cannot afford to keep spending like this.”
But during this week’s meeting, several City Council members and business owners voiced their opposition, arguing that it only would make it harder for restaurants and bars already struggling with the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’m not for putting a tax on businesses that are already hurting in the first place,” said Council Member Adam Arling. “Now is not the right time for something like this.”
Owner Brenda McDowell said Midtown Marina is among the businesses being squeezed by Illinois’ rising minimum wage and decreased business due to the pandemic.
“I don’t think this is the time to do this to us or our customers,” she said.
Herrig said council members eventually will need to agree to tax increases.
While he plans to propose spending cuts, including delaying street maintenance and equipment purchases, Herrig said there is no way to make up the city’s deficit without bringing in extra revenue.
“Nobody in the last year has agreed to raise any of the fees that I have recommended,” Herrig said to council members. “At some point, someone needs to make a motion to balance the budget.”
Degenhardt said council members need to address the issue.
“We have no money coming in to do anything to run the city,” he said. “We need to create some more income for the city.”
Stelpflug said she was open to implementing some sort of new tax, but she did not feel comfortable targeting restaurants and bars.
Herrig told the Telegraph Herald that the council will hold a special meeting on Thursday, April 30, to discuss addressing the city’s deficit.