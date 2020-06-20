At least one Dubuque teen was arrested Thursday after police said he and another person assaulted a man with a bat and table leg.
Kaeden J. Green, 19, of 1627 Central Ave., No. 2, was arrested in the 1600 block of Elm Street on a charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.
Court documents state that Green and a 17-year-old whose name was not released got into an argument with Robin L. Carner, 53, of 1670 Washington St., and Scott A. Carner, 49, of 1668 Washington St., in “the mutual alley to the rear of their residence.”
The 17-year-old told the Carners to come to his backyard to fight, and Green and the 17-year-old armed themselves with a wooden bat and wooden table leg, documents state. During the ensuing melee, both teens struck Scott Carner in the head with the weapons they were wielding.
Scott Carner was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, where he needed two staples to close his head wound.
Police said the 17-year-old admitted to hitting the man with the bat, but he reported that it was self-defense. It is unclear if that teen was taken into custody.