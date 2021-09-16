PEOSTA, Iowa — The Peosta City Council voted unanimously Tuesday evening to further open up town for all-terrain vehicle and off-road utility vehicle usage.
For the past year, the vehicles have not been allowed on primary road extensions like Peosta Street and Burds Road between 5 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays.
“We’re going to open up all the roads instead of having any roads blocked at certain times,” Peosta Police Chief Mike Comer said.
Now, vehicles are allowed anywhere in town between 5 a.m. and sunset except for city parking lots during school hours. The Peosta City Hall and Community Centre parking lots are frequently used by Peosta Elementary School families during morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up.
“That’s consistent with Dubuque County,” Council Member Gerry Hess said to Comer’s agreement.
The ordinance also includes a clarification that only those 18 or older and in possession of a valid driver’s license can operate an ATV or UTV, made at the recommendation of City Attorney Doug Herman.
The new ordinance was modeled after Dubuque County’s UTV and ATV rules, which allow the vehicles from 5 a.m. to sunset on secondary roadways.
Though the county rules set a speed limit of 35 miles per hour, the Peosta speed limit for the vehicles is 25 miles per hour or the posted speed limit, whichever is lower.
Cox Springs Road is the only roadway in city limits with a speed limit above 25 miles per hour.
The changes, inspired in part by Comer’s confirmation that the vehicles have not caused any significant safety or traffic concerns over the past year, were previously discussed during an Aug. 24 City Council meeting when the council approved a first reading of the ordinance.
At the time, Council Member Doug Hughes motioned to waive the remaining reads, but Council Members John Kraft and Karen Lyons asked for at least one more meeting to consider the issue.
On Tuesday, the council approved the second and third readings and final passage with no discussion after brief comments from Comer.
When the city’s initial ordinance was passed last year, Lyons and former Council Member Kathy Orr voted against the ordinance. Lyons voted yes this time around.
Lyons said that last year she was concerned about traffic levels in town before the opening of the Southwest Arterial. Lyons said that there is less heavy traffic in Peosta now.
“I don’t consider (ATVs/UTVs) the safest thing in the world, but in the last year, they’ve been pretty conscientious,” Lyons said.