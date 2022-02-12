MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Jackson County Conservation will host two upcoming programs at which participants can learn about soap making and moon rocks.
During the first workshop, held at 5 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20, attendees will learn to make cold-processed soap with locally harvested deer fat and lye.
An event description states that each participant should bring a small cooler and towels. All other materials will be provided, and the program cost is $5. The event is open to adults and children ages 8 and older, who must have an adult with them.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, Jackson County Conservation will host a free event where attendees can hold moon rocks and soil from the Apollo missions.
The event features presentations from Dave Gossman, of Zwingle, and Bruce Droessler, of Maquoketa.
Gossman will discuss what lunar samples and moon rocks reveal about the moon’s geology and history. Droessler, who worked for the Apollo program, will share his experience as a launch technician and show memorabilia from the Apollo missions. Following the presentation, participants can hold moon rocks and soil samples, while also viewing them through a microscope.
Both events will be held at Hurstville Interpretive Center in Maquoketa. Interested participants must register at least 48 hours in advance by calling 563-652-3783 or emailing tony@jacksonccb.com.